For the second time this season, SMU point guard Kendric Davis was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

The 5-11 guard has been impressive since overcoming a three-game scoring slump and led the Mustangs to a 71-56 win over East Carolina by recording 25 points, eight assists and three steals. He is among the AAC's leaders in a variety of categories, and he ranks in the top three nationally in assists per game.

Davis is averaging 17.7 points and 7.6 assists per contest. He ranks second in the league in scoring and, with a 1.5 steals-per-game average, ranks fourth in steals.

Davis is on the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Mid-Season Watch List. He has helped SMU to an 11-4 record on the season with a 7-4 record in AAC play.