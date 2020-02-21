News More News
Katy TE Fernando Garza talks SMU offer, future as 2-sport standout

SMU offered Katy 2021 Fernando Garza, a standout tight end/H-back who also is getting a lot of looks as a pitcher for his baseball team.

During the fall, Katy, Texas, 2021 Fernando Garza focuses on becoming one of the best tight ends and H-backs in his class. When the spring hits, Garza makes his name as an imposing pitcher for Katy's baseball team.

As a two-sport standout, Garza has caught the attention of a lot of people. As a football player, he's a solid blocking option who also shows decent route-running ability as a receiving option.

