Katy TE Fernando Garza talks SMU offer, future as 2-sport standout
SMU offered Katy 2021 Fernando Garza, a standout tight end/H-back who also is getting a lot of looks as a pitcher for his baseball team.
During the fall, Katy, Texas, 2021 Fernando Garza focuses on becoming one of the best tight ends and H-backs in his class. When the spring hits, Garza makes his name as an imposing pitcher for Katy's baseball team.
As a two-sport standout, Garza has caught the attention of a lot of people. As a football player, he's a solid blocking option who also shows decent route-running ability as a receiving option.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news