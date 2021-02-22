SMU has its defensive line coach, per sources.

SMU will hire Chidera Uzo-Diribe to replace Randall Joyner as its defensive line coach. Kansas podcast host Bryson Stricker was the first to report the news, and SMU sources with The HillTopics confirmed it.

Uzo-Diribe was the linebackers coach at Kansas in 2020 after working as a quality control staffer in 2019. A four-year letterwinner at Colorado, he was a defensive graduate assistant with the Buffaloes from 2016-18.

Uzo-Diribe saw time in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints in 2015. In 2018, he participated in the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, which was initially created as a means to give opportunities to minority coaches.

Uzo-Diribe joins Jim Leavitt (defensive coordinator) and Stefan McClure (cornerbacks) as the new members of Sonny Dykes' coaching staff.