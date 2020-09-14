When Chris Naggar joined the SMU football team, there was immediate buzz because of the expectations. The Mustangs knew what kind of impact player he could be.

Last week, Naggar, a transfer from Texas, showed his worth with a game-sealing 32-yard field goal, four extra points and -- perhaps most underrated -- five consecutive touchbacks in SMU's 31-24 win at Texas State. In all, Naggar accounted for seven of SMU's 31 points.

For that, Naggar was named the Special Teams Player of the Week as the American Athletic Conference announced its first weekly football honors. Naggar's field goal with 2:20 left in the game proved to be huge as it gave the Mustangs a 31-21 lead.

Naggar comes to SMU after spending four seasons at Texas. He redshirted in 2016 and didn't play until his junior year in 2019, where he was used primarily as a punter and a kickoff specialist. Naggar entered last week's game at Texas State listed as both the kicker and punter for SMU.

Additionally, quarterback Shane Buechele was named to the AAC Honor Roll. Buechele threw for 367 yards and a touchdown, and he completed 26 and 36 passes in the win.

After an off week, SMU is scheduled to return to action Saturday on the road against North Texas.