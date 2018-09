True freshman William Brown will be the Mustangs' starter at quarterback against Navy, a source close to the football team confirmed.

Brown relieved junior quarterback Ben Hicks in the second half of SMU's 45-20 loss to Michigan last Saturday. Brown was 11 of 17 for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

He will be without the services of running backs Ke'Mon Freeman and Xavier Jones, both of whom were in street clothes during warm ups.