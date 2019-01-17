Foster has twice torn his left ACL. He did so last season against Wichita State missed SMU's first six games of the 2018-2109 season.

The senior forward landed awkwardly after jumping for a rebound in the first few minutes of the game. After landing, he stayed on the floor for a few moments and grabbed his left knee.

He spent the remainder of the game in the locker room, save for a short period in which he rode the stationary bike on SMU's sideline.

Jankovich said he didn't yet know the full severity of the injury.

“We know that it was more than say a bruise or something or else he would have gone back in,” Jankovich said. “We’ll do all those tests and everything and know as soon as we can get all that back.”

He admitted that the Mustangs missed him on the floor during the game.

“There’s no substitute for an outstanding senior player,” Jankovich said. “He’s such a good leader and such a good winner. He understands the game inside and out and keeps everything organized on the court. He’s another coach on the floor… He’s invaluable to us.”

Lastly, Jankovich said he was devastated by Foster's injury.

"Games are incredibly important but sometimes the personal side of things are even more important," he said. "I watched the guy tear an ACL in January of last year and work so hard to get himself back to play this year. And he gets himself back to play and tweaks it. It’s just heartbreaking that we have to have this conversation again, honestly.”