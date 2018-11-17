Just in: SMU loses OLB commit Lucas Eatman
2019 SMU commit Lucas Eatman is no longer a Mustang pledge.
The outside linebacker took to Twitter Saturday night and announced his decision.
— Lucas Eatman (@EatmanLucas) November 17, 2018
SMU has now lost both of its linebacker commits in the 2019 class. Ni'Kendrick Carter decommited in late October. With signing day just a month away, the Mustangs will have to scramble to find someone to fill that void.
Among Eatman's other notable offers are UNT, Memphis and Syracuse.