Just in: SMU loses OLB commit Lucas Eatman

Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
2019 SMU commit Lucas Eatman is no longer a Mustang pledge.

The outside linebacker took to Twitter Saturday night and announced his decision.

SMU has now lost both of its linebacker commits in the 2019 class. Ni'Kendrick Carter decommited in late October. With signing day just a month away, the Mustangs will have to scramble to find someone to fill that void.

Among Eatman's other notable offers are UNT, Memphis and Syracuse.

