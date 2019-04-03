SMU was short a guard after Jimmy Whitt declared he was going to the NBA.

Tuesday, they might have patched up that hole, as Trinity Valley G Tyson Jolly committed to SMU.

SMU will be the latest stop in a long journey for the former 4-star recruit. Jolly originally committed to Cal, but was release from his pledge after a coaching change. He landed at Baylor, but left last spring. This year, he was at Trinity Valley, where he averaged 22.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

At 6-foot-4, Jolly showed he has the ability to be a do-it-all guard in the mold of Jarrey Foster. However, he will have to show that he's rust-free and can finally contribute at the division one level.

