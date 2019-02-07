Shane Buechele is coming home.

The Arlington native announced Thursday that he is coming to SMU. He will be eligible to play in the fall. According to Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com, Buechele is no longer with the UT program and will graduate from UT in the spring.

Buechele's arrival will boost a quarterback room that is thin on experience following the departure of three-year starter Ben Hicks, who left the Mustangs to play for his former coach Chad Morris in Arkansas. Rising sophomore Will Brown started several games last season, but had trouble remaining consistent.

Buechele started for one full season and a part of another at Texas. As a freshman in 2016, he threw for 2,958 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Buechele started UT's first few games of the 2017 season, throwing for 1,405 yards, 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions before being supplanted by Sam Ehlinger. He made one start this season.

His father, Steve, played for the Rangers for ten years and was the team's first-base coach from 2015 to 2018. The Buechele family still lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.



