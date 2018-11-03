Offensive linemen Nick Natour and Chad Pursley were not on the starting lineups that appeared on the scoreboard prior to SMU's game against Houston.

Pursley suffered a knee injury during practice two weeks ago and missed last week's game against Cincinnati. Natour was held out of practice Tuesday with an unknown injury.

The two are SMU's most experienced linemen.

The Mustangs will turn to an offensive line of Jaylon Thomas, Larry Hughes, Hayden Howerton, Alan Ali and Beau Morris. They'll have to slow down the 2017 Outland Trophy winner, Ed Oliver.

It will be Morris first start. He was a 3-star recruit coming out of Blinn College.