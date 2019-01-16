SMU forward Jarrey Foster was taken to the locker room in the first half of SMU's game against Houston after sustaining an apparent leg injury.

Foster fell into the baseline early in the first half of the game and came up holding his left knee. That's the same knee Foster has torn twice before -- once in high school and again last season.

The senior was taken to the locker room before briefly returning to the bench, where rode the stationary bike before entering the locker room again.

Foster is averaging seven points and four rebounds since coming back from the second ACL tear in late November.