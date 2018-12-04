Bryant is unranked, but has an impressive frame. He stands 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds. He's taken a roundabout journey to get to this point. Bryant only played football for two years in high school before heading to Arizona Western, a junior college in Yuma. He left Western after a year, saying things "just didn't work out." After considering his options, he decided to give it another go. This time, it worked out. Bryant his first offer, from SMU, on Oct. 10, marking a important milestone in his football career.

“My hard work is paying off,” Bryant said. “That’s what it showed me.”

The school's academic profile really caught his eye. That's what drew him in after he was offered.

“I like the class ratio and the fact that SMU has my major: communication and broadcasting,” Bryant said.

Bryant is SMU's fifth lineman in the class of 2019 and first JUCO commit. He should shore up a unit that had depth issues last season.

SMU currently has 20 commits in its 2019 class. It's ranked 52nd in the nation and second in the conference, behind Memphis. In addition, the class is the second-highest G5 class in terms of ranking.