JUCO DE DeVere Levelston reflects on 'electrifying' visit to SMU
DeVere Levelston, a Tyler Junior College lineman and DeSoto High School product, spoke highly about his official visit to the Hilltop.
History was made at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, as the SMU football team earned its first 10-win season since 1984 and won every home game for the first time since 1968. Tyler Junior College defensive end DeVere Levelston was in attendance for it all -- and more -- as he took an official visit over the weekend to the Hilltop.
The visit, Levelston said, was a tremendous success. In addition to watching SMU beat Tulane, 37-20, he also had a chance to fully understand and appreciate the academic advantages of an SMU degree.
