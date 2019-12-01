History was made at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, as the SMU football team earned its first 10-win season since 1984 and won every home game for the first time since 1968. Tyler Junior College defensive end DeVere Levelston was in attendance for it all -- and more -- as he took an official visit over the weekend to the Hilltop.

The visit, Levelston said, was a tremendous success. In addition to watching SMU beat Tulane, 37-20, he also had a chance to fully understand and appreciate the academic advantages of an SMU degree.