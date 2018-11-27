Jarrey Foster is back and he may be the man that can save SMU’s season. The Mustangs stand at 3-3, having lost to Bradley, Southern Miss and Lipscomb. So far, the team has looked sloppy and outmanned. The Southern Miss loss brought an end to a 33-game home, non-conference winning streak.

SMU’s schedule will only get harder from here on out. The Mustangs take on Lamar Tuesday to start a four-game home stand that will also see McNeese State and Oral Roberts travel to Moody this week. The team will face its toughest test on Wednesday, December 5 when TCU comes to Dallas.

Foster, who tore his ACL last season, averaged 13 points and 6 rebounds last season. HE’s been a contributor on the team for three seasons and was named an all-conference player before the year started. He should bring stability and experience to a lineup that is in desperate need of it.

Follow HillTopics to see how the team fares during its home stand.