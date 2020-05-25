Injury parlays to overall growth for SMU's Judah Bell
What was once seen as a nasty injury has become an opportunity for self-evaluation and personal growth for one of SMU's offensive playmakers.
It was a Saturday afternoon, and Judah Bell made a quick turn into a training facility. He spoke tongue and cheek about why the driver in front of him was moving so slowly, then switched the discussion to what his plans would be after the training session.
It was just another Saturday for Bell, one where he woke up with tons of positive feelings. Contentment. Tranquility. Excitement for the future.
And, a feeling of being pain-free. You can't forget pain-free in this case. If anything, that's one of the most important feelings.
For three months, Bell -- East Texas made and focused on one day being SMU's next big thing -- was sidelined with a season-ending knee injury suffered during the TCU game in September. He was in a brace until the end of December.
On Thursday, Bell tweeted news he'd been waiting to hear for weeks, news that would allow him to return to his original goals of writing his own chapters in SMU history books.
"Just got cleared," he tweeted.
Just got cleared, now it’s up fr 😈🙏🏾 #thankyouGod— Judah 🔔 (@_thelionofjudah) May 21, 2020
And just like that, it's game on again for the 6-3, 215-pound receiver.
"I had a follow-up appointment, and they did X-rays and said it looks 100% healed, and I could go ahead and start pushing as hard as I want," Bell told The HillTopics. "I was feeling good going into it, and even with everything going on with the pandemic, I've been able to stay productive with my rehab.
"I was expecting to be cleared, but to hear it ... man. Now I'm just excited for the season to start."
Mental tests
The injury sidelined a 2019 season where Bell, a first-team Parade All-American out of Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School in Tyler, was expected to be a major contributor in SMU's loaded receiving crew. In 2018, Bell played in 11 games and started seven, finishing with a touchdown on eight catches.
Last season, he caught four passes for 27 yards. He also contributed on special teams with four tackles. This all occurred in 3 1/2 games.
The injury, Bell said, was one that tested him more mentally than physically. While he admitted to being in a lot of physical pain for the first three weeks, it was the idea of not being able to play for the rest of a promising season that seemed to wear him down in the early stages.
"Because of my injury, it was a while before I could even spectate at practice, because I couldn't stand on my own two feet," Bell said. "And when I did, my knee would start aching really bad. That, and not being able to go in and watch film, it was tough. I couldn't bend my knee for almost four weeks."
Bell said he had a lot of time for self-reflection, but instead of being down, he made sure to lock in and focus on the future. He knew a return was imminent; he just had to wait his turn and take the necessary steps -- physically, mentally and emotionally.
The hardest part, he said, was watching the team put together a memorable season without his on-field contribution. SMU's 10-win season was the first since 1984. And sure, he participated in 3 1/2 games, but he wanted so much more.
"We had one of the most historic football seasons in SMU history -- and I couldn't physically participate," he said. "For a while, I was feeling sorry for myself.
"But I had a moment where I had to be honest with myself. Maybe God put me in that position for a reason."
Next-level support
If Bell really wanted to feel sorry for himself, there are those who wouldn't blame him. Fortunately for Bell, he had teammates around him who wouldn't allow it, nor would they let him take days off.
Guys like Myron Gailliard, Justin Guy-Robinson and James Proche were among those who came up immediately to Bell. They refused to see Bell fall in any kind of rut. Bell added that when it came to encouragement, the support of the entire roster and members of the coaching staff and football staff was overwhelming -- almost unexpected.
Their energy resulted in an epiphany of sorts.
"I could have easily got down in the dumps, mentally, and just checked out the rest of the year," he said. "But that was one of the most incredible football experiences I had last year -- and I didn't get to play -- because I really learned the importance of being there and supporting your brothers, even when you can't do it physically."
He continued: "We've had guys on our team who've been in the same situation I was in, and I remember checking their demeanor and seeing how it impacted them. Some guys were able to carry that weight and still encourage."
If anything, Bell said, his situation has made him a better person. He's become the person who isn't letting an injury define him. He'd rather people recognize his comeback and his ability to be a supportive team member.
And in 2020, Bell wants everyone to see it all mesh into an outstanding season.
Overcoming adversity
So what has Bell done in preparation of the upcoming season? He said he's gotten creative by rigging up workouts in the driveway. The pandemic hasn't gotten in the way of his endurance and strength training.
"Thankfully, our training staff, for guys in rehab like myself, was able to send weekly rehab programs with extensive details on how to get everything done," he said. "For me, that didn't require me to go to a gym with the newest facilities or the best weights."
All it required was Bell to keep telling himself that a return was coming -- and soon. He tells himself that daily.
He's thankful of all the teammates who have told him that, as well. He remembers those who gave him rides to school before the pandemic close in-person classroom environment. He's thankful for those who made grocery store runs for him and the check-in calls.
Perhaps mostly, Bell's appreciative of all the words of encouragement, whether or not they were needed that particular day.
"They all really exemplified what the family mantra is here that most teams talk about," Bell said. "They helped a fallen brother, and that showed me an example of what I need to do when I see someone down."
The knee injury, Bell said, is now just another bump in the road. It was something to get by -- which he did. His focus now is on becoming the best pass-catching option and student-athlete he can be.
That, and becoming the consummate teammate others have been for him.
"I know God put me in a position to learn how to support those around me," he said. "They are my teammates, and I'm there for them, too."