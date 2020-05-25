What was once seen as a nasty injury has become an opportunity for self-evaluation and personal growth for one of SMU's offensive playmakers.

Judah Bell has been medically cleared and is ready to return after a season-ending knee injury late September. (George Walker - SMU Football)

It was a Saturday afternoon, and Judah Bell made a quick turn into a training facility. He spoke tongue and cheek about why the driver in front of him was moving so slowly, then switched the discussion to what his plans would be after the training session. It was just another Saturday for Bell, one where he woke up with tons of positive feelings. Contentment. Tranquility. Excitement for the future. And, a feeling of being pain-free. You can't forget pain-free in this case. If anything, that's one of the most important feelings. For three months, Bell -- East Texas made and focused on one day being SMU's next big thing -- was sidelined with a season-ending knee injury suffered during the TCU game in September. He was in a brace until the end of December. On Thursday, Bell tweeted news he'd been waiting to hear for weeks, news that would allow him to return to his original goals of writing his own chapters in SMU history books. "Just got cleared," he tweeted.

Just got cleared, now it’s up fr 😈🙏🏾 #thankyouGod — Judah 🔔 (@_thelionofjudah) May 21, 2020

And just like that, it's game on again for the 6-3, 215-pound receiver. "I had a follow-up appointment, and they did X-rays and said it looks 100% healed, and I could go ahead and start pushing as hard as I want," Bell told The HillTopics. "I was feeling good going into it, and even with everything going on with the pandemic, I've been able to stay productive with my rehab. "I was expecting to be cleared, but to hear it ... man. Now I'm just excited for the season to start."

Mental tests The injury sidelined a 2019 season where Bell, a first-team Parade All-American out of Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School in Tyler, was expected to be a major contributor in SMU's loaded receiving crew. In 2018, Bell played in 11 games and started seven, finishing with a touchdown on eight catches. Last season, he caught four passes for 27 yards. He also contributed on special teams with four tackles. This all occurred in 3 1/2 games. The injury, Bell said, was one that tested him more mentally than physically. While he admitted to being in a lot of physical pain for the first three weeks, it was the idea of not being able to play for the rest of a promising season that seemed to wear him down in the early stages. "Because of my injury, it was a while before I could even spectate at practice, because I couldn't stand on my own two feet," Bell said. "And when I did, my knee would start aching really bad. That, and not being able to go in and watch film, it was tough. I couldn't bend my knee for almost four weeks." Bell said he had a lot of time for self-reflection, but instead of being down, he made sure to lock in and focus on the future. He knew a return was imminent; he just had to wait his turn and take the necessary steps -- physically, mentally and emotionally. The hardest part, he said, was watching the team put together a memorable season without his on-field contribution. SMU's 10-win season was the first since 1984. And sure, he participated in 3 1/2 games, but he wanted so much more. "We had one of the most historic football seasons in SMU history -- and I couldn't physically participate," he said. "For a while, I was feeling sorry for myself. "But I had a moment where I had to be honest with myself. Maybe God put me in that position for a reason."

Judah Bell as a redshirt freshman. (Vladimir Cherry - SMU Football)