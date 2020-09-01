As SMU prepares for its season opener Saturday at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.

Every coach will admit that in order to win a game, a team has to shine in all three facets of the game -- offense, defense and special teams.

In many cases last year, SMU won games in spite of special teams play. Extra points were missed throughout the season. Punting was subpar at times. In the game against Tulsa last October, a kickoff return where SMU literally let the ball bounce in the end zone resulted in a Tulsa touchdown.

Kickoffs in 2019 only averaged 53.4 yards. Collectively, the Mustangs' opponents averaged 59.5 yards per kickoff. SMU punts averaged 39 yards, compared to 42.8 yards, collectively, by the opponents.

SMU connected on 12 of 16 field goals, which isn't a bad statistic. The Mustangs, however, also made only 58 of 65 extra-point tries -- which are supposed to be near-automatic at the college level. Additionally, they also failed to convert on all four of their onside kick attempts.

The Mustangs had their special teams lowlights then, but this is a new year.