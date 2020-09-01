Identifying the 2020 roster: Special teams
As SMU prepares for its season opener Saturday at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.
Sunday, Aug. 23 - Quarterbacks
Monday, Aug. 24 - Running backs
Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Wide receivers
Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Tight ends
Thursday, Aug. 27 - Offensive linemen
Friday, Aug. 28 - Defensive linemen
Saturday, Aug. 29 - Linebackers
Sunday, Aug. 30 - Cornerbacks
Monday, Aug. 31 - Safeties
Tuesday, Sept. 1 - Special teams
|Seniors
|Juniors
|Sophomores
|Freshmen
|
P Trevor Denbow
|
PR Danny Gray
|
K Russell Roberts
|
KR Thad Johnson
|
K Chris Naggar
|
K Charles Cannon
|
H Warren Scott
|
P Matt Fraanje
|
LS Cole Voyles
|
LS Will Benton
|
H Jacob Oehrlein
|
LS Gage Haskin
|
LS John Luke Roberts
|
K Wills Thompson III
|
K Austin Dennis
|
P Nick Lang
Every coach will admit that in order to win a game, a team has to shine in all three facets of the game -- offense, defense and special teams.
In many cases last year, SMU won games in spite of special teams play. Extra points were missed throughout the season. Punting was subpar at times. In the game against Tulsa last October, a kickoff return where SMU literally let the ball bounce in the end zone resulted in a Tulsa touchdown.
Kickoffs in 2019 only averaged 53.4 yards. Collectively, the Mustangs' opponents averaged 59.5 yards per kickoff. SMU punts averaged 39 yards, compared to 42.8 yards, collectively, by the opponents.
SMU connected on 12 of 16 field goals, which isn't a bad statistic. The Mustangs, however, also made only 58 of 65 extra-point tries -- which are supposed to be near-automatic at the college level. Additionally, they also failed to convert on all four of their onside kick attempts.
The Mustangs had their special teams lowlights then, but this is a new year.
The 2020 team has beefed up its special teams roster with some players to watch. Chris Naggar is a graduate transfer from Texas who has a booming leg. Naggar is listed as a kicker on SMU's roster, but he's good enough to see time at punter, as well.
Last year's punter was Trevor Denbow -- who primarily played safety for the Mustangs. Denbow this season will focus on playing linebacker. Whether we see him punting is still to be determined, but he punted 43 times last season and put eight inside the 20-yard line and had six travel 50 yards or better.
Charles Cannon handled kickoff duties late in the season. He returns for his second year with the program. Also returning is long snapper Cole Voyles, who was one of the former walk-ons who earned a scholarship in January.
Keep an eye on newcomer Matt Fraanje, a standout from Australia who also has a big leg. Fraanje could fill the punter position for years to come.
As for SMU's return game, Sonny Dykes and his staff are excited about the possibilities. Tyler Page is a veteran returner, and Thad Johnson could find time as a freshman fielding kicks. Look for a player like Danny Gray to be called upon for handling punt returns. All three have solid speed and are elusive with the ball in hand.