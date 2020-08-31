Identifying the 2020 roster: Safeties
As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.
Sunday, Aug. 23 - Quarterbacks
Monday, Aug. 24 - Running backs
Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Wide receivers
Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Tight ends
Thursday, Aug. 27 - Offensive linemen
Friday, Aug. 28 - Defensive linemen
Saturday, Aug. 29 - Linebackers
Sunday, Aug. 30 - Cornerbacks
Monday, Aug. 31 - Safeties
Tuesday, Sept. 1 - Special teams
|Juniors
|Sophomores
|Freshmen
|
Chevin Calloway
|
Chace Cromartie
|
Karl Taylor
|
Michael Salerno
|
Cam Jones
|
Donald Clay
|
|
Ra-Sun Kazadi
|
Ty DeArman
|
Athan Natsues
|
Roderick Roberson Jr.
|
Tripp McAda
|
Hunter Ballard
When discussing the upcoming SMU football season, it's no secret that the secondary will have its questions beginning Saturday. SMU fans will see new faces in the starting lineup, and a lot of other new faces competing for playing time.
Rodney Clemons, SMU's leader in the secondary last season, is now with the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Nelson, another defensive leader, has graduated after spending time at both safety and linebacker. Trevor Denbow, a senior, has moved from safety to linebacker.
This means opportunity will be there for plenty to shine at safety at impress head coach Sonny Dykes, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and safeties coach Trey Haverty. The question: Which players will cease the opportunity first?
All eyes will be on Chevin Calloway and Chace Cromartie, as they have the most experience of the safeties on the roster. Calloway played in 11 games last season and had 20 tackles, 15 of which were solo, and an interception in his first year after transferring from Arkansas. Cromartie played in 12 games and recorded 22 tackles, 15 which were solo, and had two pass breakups.
Cam Jones will have everything opportunity to prove his worth at the position. While he's expected to battle for playing time at the Fox position, Jones is a natural safety who saw last season end abruptly with an injury. He played in seven games and made eight tackles.
The future is bright for SMU at the position, as true freshman Karl Taylor and transfer Ty DeArman are expected to be ones to watch. Taylor, a former Midland Lee standout, and DeArman, a former Arlington Bowie standout who transferred from Oklahoma, have impressed coaches since arriving on campus.
While listed at cornerback, there's also a shot for Bryan Massey to see some time at safety. The true freshman has been impressive in camp with coverage skills and his ability to adapt to the system so suddenly.