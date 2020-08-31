As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers. Sunday, Aug. 23 - Quarterbacks Monday, Aug. 24 - Running backs Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Wide receivers Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Tight ends Thursday, Aug. 27 - Offensive linemen Friday, Aug. 28 - Defensive linemen Saturday, Aug. 29 - Linebackers Sunday, Aug. 30 - Cornerbacks Monday, Aug. 31 - Safeties Tuesday, Sept. 1 - Special teams

CORNERBACKS ON ROSTER Juniors Sophomores Freshmen Chevin Calloway Chace Cromartie Karl Taylor Michael Salerno Cam Jones Donald Clay

Ra-Sun Kazadi Ty DeArman Athan Natsues Roderick Roberson Jr. Tripp McAda Hunter Ballard

When discussing the upcoming SMU football season, it's no secret that the secondary will have its questions beginning Saturday. SMU fans will see new faces in the starting lineup, and a lot of other new faces competing for playing time. Rodney Clemons, SMU's leader in the secondary last season, is now with the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Nelson, another defensive leader, has graduated after spending time at both safety and linebacker. Trevor Denbow, a senior, has moved from safety to linebacker. This means opportunity will be there for plenty to shine at safety at impress head coach Sonny Dykes, defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and safeties coach Trey Haverty. The question: Which players will cease the opportunity first?