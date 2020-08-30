As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week. Today, we focus on the wide receivers.

Of all the units on last year's SMU team, the cornerbacks may have been the ones with the biggest question entering the season. In 2020, the cornerbacks could be the group with the most confidence.

It's a young group with tons of potential, and it's a group that could be the difference in the Mustangs having another successful season.

SMU's defense recorded nine interceptions and 56 pass breakups last year. The cornerbacks will be asked to take on a bigger role in creating turnovers and providing opportunities for the expected high-octane offense to get on the field.