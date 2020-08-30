Identifying the 2020 roster: Cornerbacks
As SMU prepares for its Nov. 5 season opener at Texas State, The HillTopics will take a look at each position throughout the week.
Sunday, Aug. 23 - Quarterbacks
Monday, Aug. 24 - Running backs
Tuesday, Aug. 25 - Wide receivers
Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Tight ends
Thursday, Aug. 27 - Offensive linemen
Friday, Aug. 28 - Defensive linemen
Saturday, Aug. 29 - Linebackers
Sunday, Aug. 30 - Cornerbacks
Monday, Aug. 31 - Safeties
Tuesday, Sept. 1 - Special teams
|Seniors
|Juniors
|Sophomores
|Freshmen
|
Brandon Stephens
|
Ar'mani Johnson
|
Brandon Crossley
|
Bryan Massey
|
Christian Davis
|
Justin Guy-Robinson
|
Sam Westfall
|
Marcus Nesby
|
|
Joshua Brown
|
Terry Keys III
|
Of all the units on last year's SMU team, the cornerbacks may have been the ones with the biggest question entering the season. In 2020, the cornerbacks could be the group with the most confidence. =
It's a young group with tons of potential, and it's a group that could be the difference in the Mustangs having another successful season.
SMU's defense recorded nine interceptions and 56 pass breakups last year. The cornerbacks will be asked to take on a bigger role in creating turnovers and providing opportunities for the expected high-octane offense to get on the field.
Senior Brandon Stephens and junior Ar'mani Johnson return as the incumbent starters. Stephens is one of five captains this year, and he was chosen to wear the coveted No. 23 jersey, honoring the great Jerry LeVias.
Stephens is coming off a junior season where he registered 49 tackles, 38 of which were solo tackles. He also led SMU with 12 pass breakups -- a number that ranked second in the AAC last season.
Johnson started 10 games and played in 12 last season. He had 39 tackles -- 30 of which were solo -- and two interceptions. While Stephens had 12 pass breakups, Johnson was right behind him with 11, which tied for third in the AAC.
SMU hopes to have help at the position from some newcomers who have shined in preseason camp. Sophomore Brandon Crossley, a transfer from Colorado State, and true freshman Bryan Massey have quickly gained the confidence of the SMU coaching staff.