Hunter Thedford just couldn’t stop running. Not when his teammates tried to mob him in the corner of Ford Stadium’s south end zone after he made the game-winning catch on SMU's two-point conversion. Not when Ben Hicks tried to stop him to give him a hug on the far sideline. He just kept sprinting, eventually passing the 50-yard line and angling toward the SMU side of the field, fueled by pure joy and excitement.

“I really had no idea where I was going,” Thedford said following practice Tuesday. “I kind of avoided everybody. I guess I just felt like running. The situation was overwhelming to me.”

Coming into Saturday, the redshirt junior had caught just one pass in his SMU career. That was because Thedford spent most of his SMU career as a defensive end before making the move to the offensive side of the football this spring. He’s backed up Ryan Becker this season and has seen action in all four games. But no play in his career has compared to the one he made against Navy.

Thedford had been told the play call on the sideline. He knew the ball was coming to him and he was focused on making the catch and making the play that would win his team the game.

“I thought I’d be more nervous,” he said. “I had time to think about it but I was more just trying to stay concentrated on the task at hand. It was a heavy focus on that ball. I’m very thankful that my coach called my number and that I was able to step up when he did.”

His coaches have liked what they’ve seen out of the Gustine, TX native this season and that’s part of why they trusted him to make the play Saturday. After Tuesday’s practice, head coach Sonny Dykes singled out Thedford for his improvement.

“Since we got here in the spring and to where we are today, he’s one of the most improved players in our program,” Dykes said.

Thedford may not start a game this season and he’s fine with that. He knows what his role is and he’s set his sights on filling that role to the best of his abilities, making his team better in the process.

“That’s one of my big things,” Thedford said. “I’m not always playing a ton, but my big thing is to be able to perform when I come in or whenever my number is called. That’s my job.”

Still, he’s not done. He wants to make more big plays in the time he has left on the hilltop.

“It was fun,” Thedford said. “It was a great memory. But that’s all it is know – a memory. I just have to continue to look forward and get better every week.”