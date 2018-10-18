How SMU commits and coaches reacted to Jonathan McGill's announcement
The SMU Mustangs pulled off a recruiting coup Wednesday, securing the commitment of highly touted defensive back Jonathan McGill, who held offers from several power five schools. The news didn't go unnoticed by his peers in SMU's 2019 recruiting class and they took to Twitter to react.
First to react to the news was receiver Shamar Johnson, who was followed by his teammate Rashee Rice. Both will have to go against McGill in one-on-one drills next season.
LIL BRO WELCOME! https://t.co/JCL3h7rB9f— Shamar Johnson 🕊 (@SJJVII) October 18, 2018
Bro you just made the smartest move ever fam I’m glad we can finally ball together instead of against eachother!!😂 Let’s turn up fam💯 https://t.co/x6ilb9oWqc— ®️asher®️ice🌓 (@RiceRashee) October 18, 2018
Lucas Eatman, Donald Clay and Brandon Crossley will all get the chance to form a stout Mustang defense alongside McGill. They couldn't be happier.
Welcome J ☑️ https://t.co/cgpAd1qUEn— Lucas Eatman (@EatmanLucas) October 18, 2018
Yeah we about to be cold on me 👀👀👀 https://t.co/mNAGa0Mf94— ³ (@Brandon_Cross22) October 18, 2018
Ayeeeee💯 https://t.co/LtDk1KWRkw— DC2✖️ (@_laduck) October 18, 2018
TJ McDaniel and Terrance Gipson, perhaps the future of the Mustangs' backfield gave their thoughts too.
LETS GOOOOO!!! Bringing back the CMSN days!!! Can’t wait to bring back the brotherhood‼️#PonyUp baby✌🏼 https://t.co/5VMyFlMz62— TJ McDaniel (@tjmcdaniel4) October 18, 2018
We da sickest #19takeover https://t.co/xoUegKJBSS— p.oppaa (@te_gipson1) October 18, 2018
Jordan Wyatt, SMU's star corner, chimed in and heaped praise upon the player who might soon start in his place.
Uh oh👀 young bull up next! https://t.co/5rQhFIq3oU— Jordan Wyatt (@J_Wy21) October 18, 2018
Finally, two Sunny Dykes and Randall Joyner gave their thoughts. Each sounded excited to have McGill onboard and to see what comes next for the class of 2019.
This guy is a program changer who can dominate both sides of the ball. Best part is he is an elite person and leader! This class is going to be legendary! Who is Next? #HomeTownHero #TripleD19 #PonyUpDallas 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/YKkTxctX2d— Randall Joyner (@LetsGo_Bo5) October 18, 2018
Big night for Mustang Football. We got a lot better today!!#PonyUpDallas #stayhomeanddobigthings— Sonny Dykes (@CoachDykesSMU) October 18, 2018