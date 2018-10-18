The SMU Mustangs pulled off a recruiting coup Wednesday, securing the commitment of highly touted defensive back Jonathan McGill, who held offers from several power five schools. The news didn't go unnoticed by his peers in SMU's 2019 recruiting class and they took to Twitter to react.

First to react to the news was receiver Shamar Johnson, who was followed by his teammate Rashee Rice. Both will have to go against McGill in one-on-one drills next season.