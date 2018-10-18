Ticker
How SMU commits and coaches reacted to Jonathan McGill's announcement

The SMU Mustangs pulled off a recruiting coup Wednesday, securing the commitment of highly touted defensive back Jonathan McGill, who held offers from several power five schools. The news didn't go unnoticed by his peers in SMU's 2019 recruiting class and they took to Twitter to react.

First to react to the news was receiver Shamar Johnson, who was followed by his teammate Rashee Rice. Both will have to go against McGill in one-on-one drills next season.

Lucas Eatman, Donald Clay and Brandon Crossley will all get the chance to form a stout Mustang defense alongside McGill. They couldn't be happier.

TJ McDaniel and Terrance Gipson, perhaps the future of the Mustangs' backfield gave their thoughts too.

Jordan Wyatt, SMU's star corner, chimed in and heaped praise upon the player who might soon start in his place.

Finally, two Sunny Dykes and Randall Joyner gave their thoughts. Each sounded excited to have McGill onboard and to see what comes next for the class of 2019.

