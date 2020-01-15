Anyone who follows American Athletic Conference basketball knows how difficult it is for any team to get a win in Houston. The Cougars are dangerous at home and can make life miserable for visiting teams.

Despite opening with a horrendous shooting performance in the first half, SMU made Houston work, but when the final buzzer sounded, it was status quo for the Cougars and a frustrating loss for the Mustangs.

Houston topped SMU, 71-62, in front of 6,584 Wednesday night at the Fertitta Center. It was the Mustangs' second consecutive loss as they fell to 12-4 overall and 2-2 in AAC play.

Houston improved to 13-4 and 3-1.

Houston took a 31-20 lead at halftime, but it was more of what SMU wasn't doing versus what Houston was doing. The Mustangs outrebounded the Cougars, 24-23, in the first half, and they had 10 offensive boards to Houston's six -- a noteworthy stat knowing that Houston is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation.

A cold shooting first half haunted SMU. The Mustangs made only 9 of 33 shots -- a painful 27% -- and missed 11 of their last 12 in the first 20 minutes. To add, SMU made only 1 of 12 -- a dismal 8% -- from the 3-point line in the half.

SMU opened the second half with a 12-5 run and managed to cut Houston's lead to four in the first 3 1/2 minutes. The Mustangs got to within two points after a layup by Everett Ray with 13:26 left to play.

Unfortunately, that's as close as SMU could get. The Mustangs were within four on several occasions in the second half, but Houston would find a way to either score a clutch basket or make necessary free throws.

Houston didn't make a field goal in the final 3:07 of the contest, but it still managed to outscore SMU, 8-4, in the final two minutes -- all on free throws. Houston made 17 of 22 (77%) from the line for the game. SMU, which entered as the AAC's best free throw shooting club, made only 6 of 13 (46%).

Kendric Davis led SMU with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. Feron Hunt hit the team's first seven points and finished with 14 for the night. They were the only players with double figures in scoring for SMU.

Fabian White Jr. led Houston with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Mills scored 15 points off the bench for the Cougars, and Nate Hinton nearly had a double-double of his own with 14 points and nine boards.

SMU now will prepare for a Saturday matchup at home against Temple. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Moody Coliseum.