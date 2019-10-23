News More News
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen opens up on No. 16 SMU

Mike Graham • TheHillTopics
Staff

The Houston Cougars are hoping to right the ship with an upset of a red-hot SMU team

Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars are looking for the upset Thursday against No. 16 SMU.
Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars are looking for the upset Thursday against No. 16 SMU. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Dana Holgorsen's smirk turned into a full-on grin as the first question of his Monday press conference progressed.

His Houston team scratched, fought and clawed last week to a 24-17 win against a UConn team that desperately wants to close its American Athletic Conference chapter and move on as an independent. It ran the gauntlet to open the season with four games in 18 days, then dealt with a rash of injuries, along with accusations of tanking the season with quarterback D'Eriq King electing to take a redshirt reason after a crushing loss to Tulane at the end of the opening run.

