Dana Holgorsen's smirk turned into a full-on grin as the first question of his Monday press conference progressed.

His Houston team scratched, fought and clawed last week to a 24-17 win against a UConn team that desperately wants to close its American Athletic Conference chapter and move on as an independent. It ran the gauntlet to open the season with four games in 18 days, then dealt with a rash of injuries, along with accusations of tanking the season with quarterback D'Eriq King electing to take a redshirt reason after a crushing loss to Tulane at the end of the opening run.