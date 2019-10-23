Houston coach Dana Holgorsen opens up on No. 16 SMU
The Houston Cougars are hoping to right the ship with an upset of a red-hot SMU team
Dana Holgorsen's smirk turned into a full-on grin as the first question of his Monday press conference progressed.
His Houston team scratched, fought and clawed last week to a 24-17 win against a UConn team that desperately wants to close its American Athletic Conference chapter and move on as an independent. It ran the gauntlet to open the season with four games in 18 days, then dealt with a rash of injuries, along with accusations of tanking the season with quarterback D'Eriq King electing to take a redshirt reason after a crushing loss to Tulane at the end of the opening run.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news