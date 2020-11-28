GREENVILLE, North Carolina -- For the first half, East Carolina played like a two-win team with absolutely nothing to lose.

And SMU looked like a pre-game favorite that never once took the two-win team seriously.

The first 30 minutes set a horrendous tone for SMU. Meanwhile, East Carolina took advantage and left Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with a 52-38 win Saturday afternoon.

Prior to Saturday, East Carolina (3-6, 3-5 AAC) had scored more than 30 points only once this season, a 44-point production Oct. 10 in a win against South Florida. The 52 points were a season high -- and the Pirates scored 45 of those in the first half.

SMU (7-3, 4-3) couldn't find an answer for East Carolina on offense, defense or special teams in the first half. Of the Pirates' 493 total yards for the day, 337 came in the first half.

East Carolina jumped on the scoreboard first when Keaton Mitchell scored on a 9-yard run at the 9:08 mark of the first quarter. That score was aided by a fake punt that resulted in a 25-yard run for a first down by backup punter Luke Larsen.

The Pirates extended their lead to 14-0 after stopping SMU's offense on fourth down, then executing a successful three-play, 34-yard drive capped by an 11- yard pass from Holton Ahlers to Blake Proehl. SMU finally scored with 3:27 in the first quarter when Shane Buechele connected with Kylen Granson on a 6-yard pass.

East Carolina took a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, using another trick play to its advantage. Ahlers tossed to Tyler Snead who then threw a reverse pass to Proehl for a 35-yard score.

From there, the Pirates added 24 more points in the half and led comfortably, 45-7, at halftime.

Although SMU managed to score 31 second-half points, East Carolina never found itself in any true danger of losing the lead.

Ahlers threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Proehl finished with six catches for 152 yards and two scores, and Snead had seven catches for 92 yards and a score.

Buechele completed 35 of 50 passes for 314 and two touchdowns in the loss. He connected with eight different receivers on the day, but he also threw two interceptions to East Carolina's Ja'Quan McMillan in the fourth quarter.

Austin Upshaw, who got the start as Danny Gray was a late scratch in the lineup, led SMU's receivers with eight catches for 78 yards. Tight end Judah Bell had his best statistical game wearing an SMU uniform, registering seven grabs for 53 yards.

SMU now will try to finish its regular-season schedule on a high note next Saturday, as it hosts Houston at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.