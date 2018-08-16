Quarterback Ben Hicks was one of 30 candidates selected for the 2018 Manning Award Watch List.

The junior set the SMU single-season (33) and career (52) passing touchdown records in 2017, registering 276 completions for 3,569 yards. The quarterback ranked ninth nationally in passing touchdowns, 18th in passing yards and 21st in completions per game (21.23) and passing yards per game (274.5).

Hicks is also a member of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List and was named a Player to Watch by the Touchdown Club of Columbus. He was also selected as the No. 11 player to watch on the College Football News Preseason All-American Athletic Conference list and is an All-AAC preseason selection by Athlon Sports.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the conclusion of the season's bowl games.

Midseason additions to the Watch List will be announced on Oct. 11. The list of 10 finalists will be released on Nov. 29. The winner will be announced in the week following the College Football Playoff National Championship.In addition to the Manning Award's yearly honor, each week during the regular season, eight quarterbacks are recognized as Manning Quarterbacks of the Week.