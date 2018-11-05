A pair of Mustangs swept the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week awards after the team's 45-31 victory over No. 17 Houston

Ben Hicks and Kyran Mitchell were named the offensive player of the week and the defensive player of the week, respectively. League officials announced the award Monday.

Hicks had his best game of the season, completing 28 of 43 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He was a big reason why the Mustangs were able to put up 45 points on Houston. It was his 10th game with more than 300 yards passing, an SMU record.

Mitchell led the Mustangs with three tackles for loss, two sacks and jumped on two fumbles. He's currently the team leader in tackles and tackles for loss, with 61 and 11.5. He and Richard Moore lead the Mustangs in sacks, as both have four on the year.

The Mustangs held Houston, one of the nation's top offenses, to a season-low in points and yards Saturday.



















