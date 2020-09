SMU has opened the 2020 regular season with a 2-0, and with a win today against Stephen F. Austin, the Mustangs can be 3-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the early 1980s.

SMU will play its first game of the year at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. It will be the Mustangs' first game at home in almost 10 months.

SMU is coming off a 65-35 win at North Texas last week in Denton. Meanwhile, Stephen F. Austin is looking for its first win after falling to UTSA, 24-10, last week in San Antonio.

The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for today's showdown listed below. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT at Apogee Stadium in Denton.