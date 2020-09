After holding off Texas State in its season opener two weeks ago, the SMU football team returns to the gridiron this evening for a matchup against North Texas.

Both teams enter with season-opening victories. SMU topped Texas State, 31-24, while North Texas beat Houston Baptist, 57-31, on Sept. 5. Saturday's matchup will be the 40th meeting pitting the Mustangs and the Mean, and SMU has won 32 of 39 games.

The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for today's showdown listed below. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT at Apogee Stadium in Denton.