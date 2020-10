The Gansz Trophy is a traveling trophy that honors coaching icon Frank Gansz, who spent time at both SMU and Navy.

This -- among other things -- will be what the No. 22 Mustangs and Midshipmen fight for tonight at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. In addition to the trophy, a win for either team would go far as they continue American Athletic Conference play.

The Mustangs are looking to bounce back from its first loss of the year last Saturday, a 42-13 rout by Cincinnati. The Midshipmen are looking to return to their winning ways after falling to Houston, 37-21, last week.

The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for tonight's showdown listed below. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.