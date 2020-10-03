Gameday Central: SMU-Memphis pre-game notes
Five FBS teams enter the weekend undefeated with a 3-0 record. SMU is one of the five, joining Miami, Pittsburgh, UTSA and Louisiana.
To finish Saturday with a 4-0 record would mean a few things.
First, it would mean an all-important conference win against Memphis, the defending American Athletic Conference champion. It also would mean the first win over Memphis since 2013. The Tigers have won six in a row over the Mustangs, including last year's 54-48, nationally televised shootout at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
A Saturday win also would mean SMU improves to 4-0 on the season. The Mustangs continue to chase national credibility, and Memphis is a national top-25 team.
The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for today's showdown listed below. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
|CATEGORY
|SMU
|MEMPHIS
|
Points per game
|
48.7
|
37.0
|
Rushing yards per game
|
267.7
|
222.0
|
Passing yards per game
|
294.3
|
280.0
|
Total yards per game
|
562.0
|
502.0
|
Fumbles-lost
|
2-1
|
2-0
|
Average yards per punt
|
31.5
|
37.7
|
Penalties per game
|
6.0
|
12.0
|
Average sacks per game
|
2.7
|
3.0
|
Time of possession
|
30:43
|
34:20
|
Red zone scoring
|
94.7% (18 of 19)
|
100% (6 of 6)
|POSITION
|FIRST TEAM
|SECOND TEAM
|
LT
|
71 Jaylon Thomas, Jr.
|
69 Ben Sparks, Fr.
|
LG
|
75 Hayden Howerton, Sr.
|
65 Thomas Shelmire, So.
|
C
|
77 Alan Ali, Jr.
|
64 Cameron Ervin, R-Fr.
|
RG
|
51 Justin Osborne, R-Fr.
|
79 Danielson Ike, R-Fr.
|
RT
|
78 Beau Morris, Sr.
|
57 Cobe Bryant, Sr.
|
TE
|
83 Kylen Granson, Sr.
|
86 Tommy McIntyre, Sr.
|
RB
|
25 TJ McDaniel, So.
|
26 Ulysses Bentley IV, R-Fr.
|
QB
|
7 Shane Buechele, Sr.
|
1 Terrance Gipson, So.
|
WR
|
8 Reggie Roberson Jr., Sr.
|
15 Calvin Wiggins, R-Fr.
|
WR
|
5 Danny Gray, Jr.
|
4 Tyler Page, Sr.
|
WR
|
11 Rashee Rice, So.
|
6 Austin Upshaw, Jr.
|POSITION
|FIRST TEAM
|SECOND TEAM
|
DE
|
38 Toby Ndukwe, Jr.
|
55 Gary Wiley, Jr. OR 92 Shabazz Dotson, So.
|
NT
|
40 Elijah Chatman, So.
|
95 Will Jones, Jr. OR Terrance Newman, Jr.
|
DT
|
99 Harrison Loveless, Jr.
|
98 Jacob Pugh, Sr. OR 33 Junior Aho, So.
|
STANG
|
97 Turner Coxe, Jr.
|
24 Jimmy Phillips, Jr. OR 90 Nelson Paul, So.
|
FOX
|
16 Trevor Denbow, Sr.
|
2 Cam Jones, So. OR 10 Ty DeArman, Fr.
|
MIKE
|
50 Richard McBryde, Sr.
|
9 Shaine Hailey, Sr.
|
BAT
|
3 Delano Robinson, Sr.
|
43 Brian Holloway, Jr.
|
CB
|
5 Ar'mani Johnson, Jr.
|
8 Bryan Massey, Fr. OR 29 Justin Guy-Robinson, Jr.
|
CB
|
23 Brandon Stephens, Sr.
|
1 Brandon Crossley, So.
|
S
|
11 Chevin Calloway, Jr.
|
21 Donald Clay, R-Fr. OR 22 Karl Taylor, Fr.
|
S
|
18 Chace Cromartie, So.
|
13 Roderick Roberson Jr., R-Fr. OR 28 Christian Davis, Sr.
|POSITION
|FIRST TEAM
|SECOND TEAM
|
K
|
34 Chris Naggar, Sr.
|
44 Charles Cannon, Jr.
|
KO
|
34 Chris Naggar, Sr.
|
44 Charles Cannon, Jr.
|
P
|
7 Matt Fraanje, Fr.
|
34 Chris Naggar, Sr.
|
KR
|
8 Reggie Roberson Jr., Sr.
|
5 Danny Gray, Jr.
|
PR
|
5 Danny Gray, Jr.
|
8 Reggie Roberson Jr., Sr.
|
SN
|
62 Will Benton, Fr.
|
89 John Luke Roberts, Fr. OR 49 Cole Voyles, So.
|
H
|
12 Derek Green, So.
|
16 Trevor Denbow, Sr. OR 84 Matt Dorrity, Jr. OR 18 Jacob Oehrlein, So.
|POSITION
|FIRST TEAM
|SECOND TEAM
|
WR
|
18 Tahj Washington, R-Fr.
|
87 Jeremy Tate, R-So.
|
WR
|
10 Damonte Coxie, R-Sr.
|
13 Javon Ivory, R-Fr.
|
WR
|
4 Calvin Austin III, R-Jr.
|
84 Khi Mathieu, Fr.
|
TE
|
5 Sean Dykes, R-Sr.
|
45 Kameron Wilson, R-So.
|
LT
|
77 Obinna Eze, R-Jr.
|
73 Titus Jones, R-So.
|
LG
|
74 Isaac Ellis, R-So.
|
50 Jared Edwards, R-So.
|
C
|
67 Manuel Orona-Lopez, R-Sr.
|
70 Jacob Likes, R-Fr.
|
RG
|
71 Evan Fields, R-So.
|
75 Matt Dale, R-Jr.
|
RT
|
56 Dylan Parham, R-Jr.
|
72 Michael Denson, R-So. OR 58 Brian Thomas, R-Jr.
|
QB
|
3 Brady White, R-Sr.
|
8 Connor Adair, R-Jr.
|
RB
|
2 Rodrigues Clark, So.
|
26 Marquavius Weaver, R-Jr.
|
TB
|
17 Kylan Watkins, R-Jr.
|
28 Asa Martin, R-So.
|POSITION
|FIRST TEAM
|SECOND TEAM
|
DE
|
10 Morris Joseph, Jr.
|
6 Kayode Oladele, R-So.
|
NT
|
1 O'Bryan Goodson, Sr.
|
92 Maurice White, Jr.
|
DE
|
94 Joseph Dorceus, R-Sr.
|
97 Wardalis Ducksworth, R-Jr.
|
MIKE
|
23 JJ Russell, Sr.
|
26 Cade Mashburn, R-Jr.
|
JACK
|
8 Xavier Cullens, R-Jr.
|
43 Ja'Len Sims, R-Fr.
|
SAM
|
40 Thomas Pickens, R-Sr.
|
46 Cole Mashburn, R-Fr..
|
WILL
|
13 Jalil Clemons, So.
|
37 Jaylon Allen, R-So. OR 5 Everitt Cunningham, Sr.
|
CB
|
2 TJ Carter, Sr.
|
11 Sylvonta Oliver, Jr. OR 12 Gabriel Rogers, R-Jr.
|
CB
|
32 Jacobi Francis, R-Sr.
|
9 John Broussard Jr., Sr.
|
BS
|
41 Sanchez Blake Jr., R-Jr.
|
22 Tyrez Lindsey, R-Sr.
|
FS
|
15 Quindell Johnson, R-So.
|
22 Tyrez Lindsey, R-Sr.
|POSITION
|FIRST TEAM
|SECOND TEAM
|
K
|
36 Riley Patterson, Sr.
|
48 Adam Williams, R-Jr.
|
P
|
48 Adam Williams, R-Jr.
|
36 Riley Patterson, Sr.
|
LS
|
49 Treysen Neal, Jr.
|
42 Preston Brady, R-Jr.
|
KR
|
12 Gabriel Rogers, R-Jr.
|
28 Asa Martin, R-So.
|
PR
|
4 Calvin Austin III, R-Jr.
|
10 Damonte Coxie, R-Sr.
|
H
|
42 Preston Brady, R-Jr.
|
48 Adam Williams, R-Jr.