Five FBS teams enter the weekend undefeated with a 3-0 record. SMU is one of the five, joining Miami, Pittsburgh, UTSA and Louisiana.

To finish Saturday with a 4-0 record would mean a few things.

First, it would mean an all-important conference win against Memphis, the defending American Athletic Conference champion. It also would mean the first win over Memphis since 2013. The Tigers have won six in a row over the Mustangs, including last year's 54-48, nationally televised shootout at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

A Saturday win also would mean SMU improves to 4-0 on the season. The Mustangs continue to chase national credibility, and Memphis is a national top-25 team.

The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for today's showdown listed below. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.