 Gameday Central: SMU-Memphis pre-game notes
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-03 08:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Central: SMU-Memphis pre-game notes

Five FBS teams enter the weekend undefeated with a 3-0 record. SMU is one of the five, joining Miami, Pittsburgh, UTSA and Louisiana.

To finish Saturday with a 4-0 record would mean a few things.

First, it would mean an all-important conference win against Memphis, the defending American Athletic Conference champion. It also would mean the first win over Memphis since 2013. The Tigers have won six in a row over the Mustangs, including last year's 54-48, nationally televised shootout at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

A Saturday win also would mean SMU improves to 4-0 on the season. The Mustangs continue to chase national credibility, and Memphis is a national top-25 team.

The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for today's showdown listed below. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

TALE OF THE TAPE
CATEGORY SMU MEMPHIS

Points per game

48.7

37.0

Rushing yards per game

267.7

222.0

Passing yards per game

294.3

280.0

Total yards per game

562.0

502.0

Fumbles-lost

2-1

2-0

Average yards per punt

31.5

37.7

Penalties per game

6.0

12.0

Average sacks per game

2.7

3.0

Time of possession

30:43

34:20

Red zone scoring

94.7% (18 of 19)

100% (6 of 6)
SMU DEPTH CHART (OFFENSE)
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM

LT

71 Jaylon Thomas, Jr.

69 Ben Sparks, Fr.

LG

75 Hayden Howerton, Sr.

65 Thomas Shelmire, So.

C

77 Alan Ali, Jr.

64 Cameron Ervin, R-Fr.

RG

51 Justin Osborne, R-Fr.

79 Danielson Ike, R-Fr.

RT

78 Beau Morris, Sr.

57 Cobe Bryant, Sr.

TE

83 Kylen Granson, Sr.

86 Tommy McIntyre, Sr.

RB

25 TJ McDaniel, So.

26 Ulysses Bentley IV, R-Fr.

QB

7 Shane Buechele, Sr.

1 Terrance Gipson, So.

WR

8 Reggie Roberson Jr., Sr.

15 Calvin Wiggins, R-Fr.

WR

5 Danny Gray, Jr.

4 Tyler Page, Sr.

WR

11 Rashee Rice, So.

6 Austin Upshaw, Jr.
SMU DEPTH CHART (DEFENSE)
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM

DE

38 Toby Ndukwe, Jr.

55 Gary Wiley, Jr. OR 92 Shabazz Dotson, So.

NT

40 Elijah Chatman, So.

95 Will Jones, Jr. OR Terrance Newman, Jr.

DT

99 Harrison Loveless, Jr.

98 Jacob Pugh, Sr. OR 33 Junior Aho, So.

STANG

97 Turner Coxe, Jr.

24 Jimmy Phillips, Jr. OR 90 Nelson Paul, So.

FOX

16 Trevor Denbow, Sr.

2 Cam Jones, So. OR 10 Ty DeArman, Fr.

MIKE

50 Richard McBryde, Sr.

9 Shaine Hailey, Sr.

BAT

3 Delano Robinson, Sr.

43 Brian Holloway, Jr.

CB

5 Ar'mani Johnson, Jr.

8 Bryan Massey, Fr. OR 29 Justin Guy-Robinson, Jr.

CB

23 Brandon Stephens, Sr.

1 Brandon Crossley, So.

S

11 Chevin Calloway, Jr.

21 Donald Clay, R-Fr. OR 22 Karl Taylor, Fr.

S

18 Chace Cromartie, So.

13 Roderick Roberson Jr., R-Fr. OR 28 Christian Davis, Sr.
SMU DEPTH CHART (SPECIAL TEAMS)
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM

K

34 Chris Naggar, Sr.

44 Charles Cannon, Jr.

KO

34 Chris Naggar, Sr.

44 Charles Cannon, Jr.

P

7 Matt Fraanje, Fr.

34 Chris Naggar, Sr.

KR

8 Reggie Roberson Jr., Sr.

5 Danny Gray, Jr.

PR

5 Danny Gray, Jr.

8 Reggie Roberson Jr., Sr.

SN

62 Will Benton, Fr.

89 John Luke Roberts, Fr. OR 49 Cole Voyles, So.

H

12 Derek Green, So.

16 Trevor Denbow, Sr. OR 84 Matt Dorrity, Jr. OR 18 Jacob Oehrlein, So.
MEMPHIS DEPTH CHART (OFFENSE)
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM

WR

18 Tahj Washington, R-Fr.

87 Jeremy Tate, R-So.

WR

10 Damonte Coxie, R-Sr.

13 Javon Ivory, R-Fr.

WR

4 Calvin Austin III, R-Jr.

84 Khi Mathieu, Fr.

TE

5 Sean Dykes, R-Sr.

45 Kameron Wilson, R-So.

LT

77 Obinna Eze, R-Jr.

73 Titus Jones, R-So.

LG

74 Isaac Ellis, R-So.

50 Jared Edwards, R-So.

C

67 Manuel Orona-Lopez, R-Sr.

70 Jacob Likes, R-Fr.

RG

71 Evan Fields, R-So.

75 Matt Dale, R-Jr.

RT

56 Dylan Parham, R-Jr.

72 Michael Denson, R-So. OR 58 Brian Thomas, R-Jr.

QB

3 Brady White, R-Sr.

8 Connor Adair, R-Jr.

RB

2 Rodrigues Clark, So.

26 Marquavius Weaver, R-Jr.

TB

17 Kylan Watkins, R-Jr.

28 Asa Martin, R-So.
MEMPHIS DEPTH CHART (DEFENSE)
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM

DE

10 Morris Joseph, Jr.

6 Kayode Oladele, R-So.

NT

1 O'Bryan Goodson, Sr.

92 Maurice White, Jr.

DE

94 Joseph Dorceus, R-Sr.

97 Wardalis Ducksworth, R-Jr.

MIKE

23 JJ Russell, Sr.

26 Cade Mashburn, R-Jr.

JACK

8 Xavier Cullens, R-Jr.

43 Ja'Len Sims, R-Fr.

SAM

40 Thomas Pickens, R-Sr.

46 Cole Mashburn, R-Fr..

WILL

13 Jalil Clemons, So.

37 Jaylon Allen, R-So. OR 5 Everitt Cunningham, Sr.

CB

2 TJ Carter, Sr.

11 Sylvonta Oliver, Jr. OR 12 Gabriel Rogers, R-Jr.

CB

32 Jacobi Francis, R-Sr.

9 John Broussard Jr., Sr.

BS

41 Sanchez Blake Jr., R-Jr.

22 Tyrez Lindsey, R-Sr.

FS

15 Quindell Johnson, R-So.

22 Tyrez Lindsey, R-Sr.
MEMPHIS DEPTH CHART (SPECIAL TEAMS)
POSITION FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM

K

36 Riley Patterson, Sr.

48 Adam Williams, R-Jr.

P

48 Adam Williams, R-Jr.

36 Riley Patterson, Sr.

LS

49 Treysen Neal, Jr.

42 Preston Brady, R-Jr.

KR

12 Gabriel Rogers, R-Jr.

28 Asa Martin, R-So.

PR

4 Calvin Austin III, R-Jr.

10 Damonte Coxie, R-Sr.

H

42 Preston Brady, R-Jr.

48 Adam Williams, R-Jr.
