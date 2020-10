Tonight will be momentous for the Dallas area. When SMU lines up against Cincinnati, it will mark the first time two teams ranked in the AP Top 25 will compete at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Previewing SMU vs. Cincinnati

A win over No. 9 Cincinnati would be huge for No. 16 SMU. The Mustangs (5-0) haven't had back-to-back 6-0 starts since the 1981 and 1982 season.

In order for that, SMU would have to beat Cincinnati (3-0), which has one of the better defenses and one of the best secondary units in the country.



The HillTopics has all of your gameday needs for tonight's showdown listed below. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT.