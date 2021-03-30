Another SMU men's basketball player has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Sources close to the situation have informed Rivals.com and The HillTopics that SMU guard William Douglas will enter the portal as a graduate transfer. The 6- 5 redshirt junior was one of the Mustangs included in the "Class of 2021 Day" virtual recognition that also included Ethan Chargois, Isiah Jasey, Tyson Jolly and Everett Ray.

Douglas' last two seasons have been marred by injuries. He only played in three games during his redshirt sophomore year, and he received a medical hardship waiver.

his past season, he averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds off the bench, and he played in 11 of 17 games. His best game of the season, statistically, was the season opener against Sam Houston State, where he had 15 points and three rebounds.

Douglas' departure now means four players have announced plans not to return to SMU. Forward Feron Hunt is turning pro and has hired an agent. Guards Darius McNeill and Charles Smith IV both have entered the transfer portal. Guard Kendric Davis announced plans to test the NBA waters but left the door open to return to SMU.