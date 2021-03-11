With everything that's happened to the SMU men's basketball team this season -- and much has happened -- the Cincinnati loss earlier this year is still a tough pill to swallow.

Up four with four minutes left, SMU was the victim of a meltdown, as Cincinnati went on a 15-4 run to score a 76-69 victory at Moody Coliseum on Jan. 7.

"You never want to lose a game like that, not on your home court," point guard Kendric Davis said. "That was a stinger."

SMU will get a chance at redemption Friday in the quarterfinal round of the AAC Tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. But redemption won't come easy.

For starters, SMU hasn't played a game since Feb. 8 because of COVID-19 pauses. The Mustangs additionally aren't expected to have a full roster on Friday.

That said, SMU enters the game with a chip on its shoulder -- and a hunger to show everyone that despite the lengthy hiatus, nothing has changed with the 11 -4 team.

"We are unknown, like a lot of people don't know us," forward Feron Hunt said. "I keep seeing that we're on a bubble. I don't pretty know what all that means. I'm just ready to play. It's been a month and a week."

Since their win over SMU, the Bearcats have had their own internal issues. The team has had a couple of players opt out for the season, which has affected depth.

But Cincinnati still enters the tournament off an 82-69 road win at East Carolina. In that win, four players finished with double figures in scoring.

"It's kind of been addition by subtraction," SMU head coach Tim Jankovich said of Cincinnati. "They've played very well and won a lot of close games. They're good.

"They can play big with a 7-footer, or they can go small and become a completely different team. Their transition game is the best in the league, bar none, in my opinion."

Jankovich has gone on the record to say Cincinnati is better than its 10-10 record. But he also is confident that his SMU team has yet to show its full capabilities.

Friday could be a good day for the Mustangs to put on a show. It also would be the best time to avenge arguably the team's most frustrating loss.

"It's going to be tough," Davis said, "but we're not here to make excuses. We've come to play."

Hunt added: "We've got a big game Friday. We owe them."





AAC TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINAL ROUND

No. 4 SMU (11-4) vs. Cincinnati (10-10)

2 p.m. Friday

Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas