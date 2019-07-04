Former SMU guard Shake Milton signed a four-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

The former Mustang standout spent most of his season in the G League, but did see action in 20 games for the Sixers, where he averaged 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Most of the games came in a call up that spanned from early March into mid April. He scored a season-high 13 points against the Magic on March 25 and grabbed eight rebounds in a loss to Miami on April 9.

In 27 games with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, Milton averaged 25 points and five rebounds per contest.

He was selected with the 24th pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

At SMU, Milton was twice honored as a second-team All-AAC player. He averaged 13.4 points per game over three seasons.