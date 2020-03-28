The past week featured some of the most beautiful days of 2020 in the Dallas area. Clear skies. Bright sun. Birds chirping. And Rodney Clemons, like the rest of many in Dallas -- and the state and the nation, and even the world -- sat at home. A video game was his primary means of recreation.

This isn't how the spring was supposed to go for Clemons, SMU's four-year starter at safety. After competing at the NFL Combine late February in Indianapolis, Clemons was preparing for a Pro Day on campus that was scheduled for this past Thursday. Instead, Clemons is one of the millions of people around the world adjusting to what's been classified as the "new normal."

COVID-19 has affected hundreds of thousands of people globally -- including more than 105,000 in the U.S., which ranks No. 1 in the world. The potentially fatal virus has forced all-country lockdowns in France, Spain and Italy, and in the U.S., it's forced multiple states to activate shelter-in-place orders.

In short, those who are active and constantly moving have been stuck in the house looking for things to do, looking to combat cabin fever.

In Clemons' case, he's looking for ways to prepare for NFL competition. It's hard to be a premier safety when you can't fully prepare to be a premier safety.

"It's kind of hard not being able to work out with the gyms being closed," Clemons said. "Even my apartment gym is closed, so all I can do right now, primarily, is go running and then do push ups.

"It's not very fun. Not being able to go work out or just go outside and enjoy the day ... it kind of feels like I'm in timeout."

Clemons is the classic success story for SMU. Once a high school basketball player, Clemons was talked into playing football as a senior. He went from a once-offered senior into an all-American Athletic Conference safety, someone who recorded 78 tackles, nine pass breakups and a team-high four interceptions during the 2019 season.

Clemons was honored by being named a team captain last season. He also was honored as the player to wear the coveted No. 23, which pays homage to SMU great Jerry LeVias, who was the first African-American player to earn a scholarship in the Southwest Conference.