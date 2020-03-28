For DB Rodney Clemons, new obstacles arise in chasing pro dreams
With the current state of affairs, preparing for a pro football career has become a challenge for SMU safety Rodney Clemons.
The past week featured some of the most beautiful days of 2020 in the Dallas area. Clear skies. Bright sun. Birds chirping. And Rodney Clemons, like the rest of many in Dallas -- and the state and the nation, and even the world -- sat at home. A video game was his primary means of recreation.
This isn't how the spring was supposed to go for Clemons, SMU's four-year starter at safety. After competing at the NFL Combine late February in Indianapolis, Clemons was preparing for a Pro Day on campus that was scheduled for this past Thursday. Instead, Clemons is one of the millions of people around the world adjusting to what's been classified as the "new normal."
COVID-19 has affected hundreds of thousands of people globally -- including more than 105,000 in the U.S., which ranks No. 1 in the world. The potentially fatal virus has forced all-country lockdowns in France, Spain and Italy, and in the U.S., it's forced multiple states to activate shelter-in-place orders.
In short, those who are active and constantly moving have been stuck in the house looking for things to do, looking to combat cabin fever.
In Clemons' case, he's looking for ways to prepare for NFL competition. It's hard to be a premier safety when you can't fully prepare to be a premier safety.
"It's kind of hard not being able to work out with the gyms being closed," Clemons said. "Even my apartment gym is closed, so all I can do right now, primarily, is go running and then do push ups.
"It's not very fun. Not being able to go work out or just go outside and enjoy the day ... it kind of feels like I'm in timeout."
Clemons is the classic success story for SMU. Once a high school basketball player, Clemons was talked into playing football as a senior. He went from a once-offered senior into an all-American Athletic Conference safety, someone who recorded 78 tackles, nine pass breakups and a team-high four interceptions during the 2019 season.
Clemons was honored by being named a team captain last season. He also was honored as the player to wear the coveted No. 23, which pays homage to SMU great Jerry LeVias, who was the first African-American player to earn a scholarship in the Southwest Conference.
At the NFL Combine, Clemons measured at 6-0 and 209 pounds. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.71 seconds and bench pressed 225 pounds 21 times. He recorded a vertical jump of 33.5 inches and a broad jump of 118 inches. Here's what NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Clemons, via NFL.com:
Clemons plays with hip tightness that limits fluidity and transition quickness in coverage. What he lacks in fluidity, he makes up for with pattern matching and ball skills. He has the versatility for man coverage as a big nickel, run support as a down safety and two-high safety duties if he can develop his recognition and instincts a bit. He's not there yet, but it's also unlikely that he's a finished product. There are some physical limitations present, but with additional work, Clemons could find a roster spot.
That last sentence fuels Clemons tremendously. Unfortunately, he won't have the opportunity to showcase his skills on campus anytime soon.
"Pro Day would have helped me a ton. I wanted to improve on some of my numbers from the combine that I know I can do better in," Clemons said. "But now, I'll just have to live with it and make the best out of what happens from here."
When discussing the SMU athletes with pro aspirations who didn't get an NFL Combine invitation, Clemons added: "I know there are plenty of other guys who didn't get the chance to show anything at all, and I really feel for everybody."
Clemons is roommates with another SMU standout, wide receiver James Proche. The two were the Mustangs' representatives at the NFL Combine. They also are in the same boat regarding full-on training. While they both are running and finding ways to maintain strength and conditioning, staying in shape has become more of an objective with limited access to facilities.
Their creativity is tested every day. Food intake also is something Clemons has had to focus on.
"Another struggle is getting enough calories per day," Clemons said. "I don't want to eat up all the food in my house in one day. "We're just waiting it out and seeing what happens from here. We're trying to get small workouts in around the house and just making the most out of this situation."
The NFL Draft is still set for April 23-25, and nothing has changed in Clemons' eyes. He's still hoping to hear his name called in the draft to where he can fulfill his professional dreams.
And in doing so, with the current state of affairs, the goal of being creative in fitness, nutrition and maintaining good mental health lives on.
"This past week, I've basically just been inside trying to stay away from big groups and the public," Clemons said. "Primarily, I've been catching up on some Netflix shows and playing my video game to pass the time."