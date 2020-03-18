News More News
Florida guard Jalen Smith interested in taking an SMU visit

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU is keeping tabs on Orlando, Florida, guard Jalen Smith, a player with interest in visiting the Hilltop soon.

A quick glance at Orlando, Florida, three-star basketball prospect Jalen Smith tells a lot. He stands 6-4 and has a 6-9 wingspan. He can play the point or the off guard, and he can defend up to three positions effectively.

Add the fact that he can get buckets outside the perimeter and in the paint, only to then quickly flip the switch and show off that he can make a defensive play to jumpstart the offense all over again.

