A quick glance at Orlando, Florida, three-star basketball prospect Jalen Smith tells a lot. He stands 6-4 and has a 6-9 wingspan. He can play the point or the off guard, and he can defend up to three positions effectively.

Add the fact that he can get buckets outside the perimeter and in the paint, only to then quickly flip the switch and show off that he can make a defensive play to jumpstart the offense all over again.