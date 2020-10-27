Fast-rising 3-star Mustapha Amzil discusses new SMU hoops offer
SMU has offered Mustapha Amzil, a 6-10 forward from Finland with a perimeter game that has attracted several coaches in a short period of time.
The month of October has been one to remember for three-star forward Mustapha Amzil. The Helsinki, Finland, native is up to a dozen offers, an impressive number for the 2021 recruit who has only been at southwestern Pennsylvania's First Love Christian Academy for a little over three weeks.
Newest to Amzil's offer list is SMU, a program with two 2021 guard commits in Jalen Smith and Zhuric Phelps and room for a big wing in the class. Amzil is a 6-10, 215-pound small forward, someone who could pose problems for larger defenders because of his perimeter game,
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news