The month of October has been one to remember for three-star forward Mustapha Amzil. The Helsinki, Finland, native is up to a dozen offers, an impressive number for the 2021 recruit who has only been at southwestern Pennsylvania's First Love Christian Academy for a little over three weeks.

Newest to Amzil's offer list is SMU, a program with two 2021 guard commits in Jalen Smith and Zhuric Phelps and room for a big wing in the class. Amzil is a 6-10, 215-pound small forward, someone who could pose problems for larger defenders because of his perimeter game,