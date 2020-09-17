Saturday will mark the 40th meeting on the football field between SMU and North Texas. History shows that it's a game SMU looks forward to, as the Mustangs have won 32 of the last 39, including four of the last five.

If SMU wants history to remain on its side, it will need to showcase its high-octane offense, shut down a North Texas offense fresh off a record- setting performance and make a statement in the special teams category.