East Texas ATH Trevion Sneed discusses SMU, spring recruiting plans
Mineola athlete Trevion Sneed can play a variety of positions. SMU was the first school to recognize his versatility.
Over the weekend, Mineola, Texas, 2021 athlete Trevion Sneed participated in the National Underclassmen Combine in San Antonio. The three-star prospect from East Texas is intriguing, as he has shown that he can play multiple positions in a next-level scheme.
During his junior season, Sneed was named a first-team all-district selection at defensive end in 2019, finishing with 93 tackles, 12 quarterback hurries, a sack and a fumble recovery. This comes after he earned district defensive MVP honors as a sophomore.
In showing his two-way ability, Sneed, at 6-1 and 225 pounds, also saw time at both running back and Wildcat quarterback. He had 755 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the Yellowjackets this past season.
