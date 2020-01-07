Over the weekend, Mineola, Texas, 2021 athlete Trevion Sneed participated in the National Underclassmen Combine in San Antonio. The three-star prospect from East Texas is intriguing, as he has shown that he can play multiple positions in a next-level scheme.

During his junior season, Sneed was named a first-team all-district selection at defensive end in 2019, finishing with 93 tackles, 12 quarterback hurries, a sack and a fumble recovery. This comes after he earned district defensive MVP honors as a sophomore.

In showing his two-way ability, Sneed, at 6-1 and 225 pounds, also saw time at both running back and Wildcat quarterback. He had 755 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the Yellowjackets this past season.