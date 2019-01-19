It was a Saturday afternoon in Memphis and SMU was feeling the blues.

The Mustangs couldn’t shoot, couldn’t defend and couldn’t take care of the basketball en route to an 83-61 loss to Memphis Saturday at the FedEx Forum.

The game started at three and the Mustangs didn’t get the memo. It took them more than seven minutes to find the basket for the first time, and by the time Feron Hunt made a layup with 12:44 left in the first half, the Tigers had already scored 13 points.

Memphis’ defenders were all over the Mustangs’ shooters, which was part of the reason why SMU struggled to get on the board early. But it cost the Mustangs more than just missed shots. Time and time again, the team couldn’t even hold on to the ball. They’d dribble it away or pass it out of bounds. Sometimes they’d even just pass it to a Memphis defender. When the final horn blew, the numbers were staggering: the Mustangs had turned the ball over 21 times.

The shooting numbers weren’t much better. The team shot 36.2 percent from the floor and 30.3 percent from behind the arc, just the latest episode in a season that has seen the Mustangs struggle to shoot on the road.

The individual shooting numbers were even grimmer. Not a single starter made more than 50 percent of his shots. For the second game in a row, Jahmal McMurray struggled. He scored just six points on 16.6 percent shooting and failed to make a single 3-pointer. Jimmy Whitt, seemingly the picture of consistency made just 36 percent of his shots, though he did hit a 3-pointer.

The lone bright spot offensively was freshman Feron Hunt, who seemed to be the only player who could make plays on the inside. He scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Memphis played physical and that just overwhelmed the Mustangs.

The loss drops SMU to 11-7 (3-3) on the season. The team will need to find answers, and do so fast with a week off before its next game. Tulane comes to Dallas Saturday. The Mustangs beat them once this season, but this time, it can be called a must-win game.