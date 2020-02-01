UNIVERSITY PARK -- In avoiding the end of a lengthy win streak, the SMU men's basketball team put on an electrifying offensive show in the second half.

SMU left Moody Coliseum with an 82-67 victory over Tulane Saturday night. Of the Mustangs' 82 points, 54 came in the second half.

SMU improved to 16-5 overall and 6-3 in American Athletic Conference play. The Mustangs also remained undefeated in conference play at Moody Coliseum.

That was important on Saturday. SMU entered the game looking to improve on a 10-game win streak at Moody over Tulane -- a streak that stretched all the way to the early 90s.

The last time Tulane beat SMU at Moody was Dec. 7, 1991. The Mustangs made sure Saturday wouldn't be a night of upsets. By the seven-minute mark of the second half, SMU scored as many points (27) as it had in the entire first half (28).

Tulane (10-11, 2-7) led, 31-28, at the halftime break, but SMU went on a 7-0 run, then outscored the Green Wave, 12-3, in a 2 1/2-minute span. Tyson Jolly opened the half with a bucket. Kendric Davis scored and connected on an and-one foul shot. Isiaha Mike then put down a dunk.

From there, it was all SMU. The Mustangs made seven of its first 10 shots; meanwhile, Tulane struggled from the field.

It didn't help Tulane when head coach Ron Hunter was ejected for back-to-back technical fouls with 14:15 left to play.

By the 7:45 mark, SMU had built a 21-point lead. Tulane attempted to make the game interesting in the final minutes, cutting SMU's lead to 12. However, SMU closed the game with a nice run in the final minutes of the game.

SMU had another balanced scoring night, but Davis' stat sheet was one for the books. He finished with 18 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds -- one board short of a triple-double.

Jolly led SMU in scoring with 20 points. CJ White had 15 points off the bench and drained five 3-pointers. Mike had 14 points, and Feron Hunt added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Nic Thomas had 20 points for Tulane and made the Green Wave's first 11 points of the game. KJ Lawson added 15 points and seven rebounds.

SMU is idle at the beginning of the upcoming week and next will travel to Philadelphia on Saturday to face Temple. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.