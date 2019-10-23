Following last Saturday's 45-21 win over Temple, SMU wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. delivered the perfect candidate for postgame press conference gem of the year when asked about beating Temple secondary coverage.

"After I scored on one dude, another dude was out there. And after I scored on another dude, another dude was out there," Roberson said. "And after I bombed another dude, they put another dude out there.

"I don't know what was going on. They tried every corner I think they had."

None of that was said with cockiness. All of it was said with confidence. And if you watched Roberson's performance against Temple, none of it was hyperbole.

Roberson caught eight passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns against Temple. His touchdown receptions went for 33, 75 and 60 yards. For all doing the math, Roberson averaged better than 31 yards per catch last Saturday.

A couple of weeks ago, SMU fans were wondering about Roberson's physical status. He left the field with assistance after taking a nasty spill against Tulsa.

But by the first quarter of the Temple game, there were no questions about Roberson's health -- only questions about how many plays he'd make against the Owls. His first catch of the game went for seven yards and resulted in a first down. His second catch went for six.

And from there, he kept going and going.

"He was limited [last] Tuesday and then had a partial practice Wednesday and a full practice Thursday," SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. "He got a little extra rest, and I think this time of year, just allowing your body to recover and getting some extra sleep and extra rest on your legs helps you play a little bit faster and fresher."

Roberson put on the kind of show that West Virginia fans once hoped to see. Coming out of Horn High School in Mesquite, Roberson originally committed to and signed with West Virginia, but he only stayed one season. He wanted to be closer to family members who were ill, and SMU checked all the boxes for him.

Now a junior, Roberson has done his part to help SMU to a 7-0 start, and he has a direct message for all recruits in the Metroplex: Watch the No. 16 Mustangs put in work for Dallas and the surrounding communities, and then follow suit.

"When I first came, transferring from West Virginia, there's no reason why I should have left home," Roberson said. "You can make it out of anywhere. You don't have to leave home and go to those Power 5 schools to go make a name for yourself and be a dawg. You can stay at the crib and go ball out."

Roberson ranks in the top three among American Athletic Conference receivers in both receptions and receiving yards. His 42 receptions are tied with Temple's Jadan Blue for third in the conference. His 795 receiving yards trail only UCF's Gabriel Davis (833) for the conference lead.

No one in the conference, however, averages more yards per catch that Roberson. Credit that to quality route running and a second gear when he gets in the open field.

Temple learned about those assets pretty quickly -- and often.

"With his speed, that's what he does. He creates separation, and he's open," SMU quarterback Shane Buechele said. "Knowing that, with the plays that are called, I have a lot of confidence in what he can do and what our offense can do."

Roberson said he was happy to return to action after what happened in the Tulsa game. He now is hoping to have a similar night against Houston on Thursday. It'll be an opportunity for him and the rest of the team to play as if they are targeting the opponent, rather than playing as the targeted team.

It also will be a chance for Roberson to continue doing what he's been doing -- and, maybe, score on more dudes and bomb on others.

"When I came back, I had some great practices," Roberson said. "A lot of coaches say being the best practice player just translates to the game. I guess that just translated over."