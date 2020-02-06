News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-06 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

DB Caleb Ellis talks new SMU offer, recaps latest Hilltop visit

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU was the second offer for Frisco Independence safety Caleb Ellis, a rising name in the 2021 class.

Independence High School in Frisco opened its doors less than six years ago, but in that short span, the football program has emerged into a must-stop for college football coaches. SMU is hoping to build a pipeline there.

Prior to the start of the calendar year, SMU offered three-star 2021 tight end Elijah Arroyo. Last Sunday, teammate Caleb Ellis added an SMU offer to his recruiting resume.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}