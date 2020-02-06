DB Caleb Ellis talks new SMU offer, recaps latest Hilltop visit
SMU was the second offer for Frisco Independence safety Caleb Ellis, a rising name in the 2021 class.
Independence High School in Frisco opened its doors less than six years ago, but in that short span, the football program has emerged into a must-stop for college football coaches. SMU is hoping to build a pipeline there.
Prior to the start of the calendar year, SMU offered three-star 2021 tight end Elijah Arroyo. Last Sunday, teammate Caleb Ellis added an SMU offer to his recruiting resume.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news