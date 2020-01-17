On Friday, SMU offered a rising standout in Dallas Kimball running back Brandon Epton Jr. A three-star talent who can be a running back and a return specialist at 6-0 and 185 pounds, Epton added SMU to a growing offer list that includes Cal, Kansas and fellow American Athletic Conference school Houston.

Adding more local talent to the local team is a huge goal of the SMU football program. In the 2021 class, the Mustangs already have one of the elite recruits committed in Parish Episcopal School four-star quarterback Preston Stone .

Offered by SMU assistant coach Ra'Shaad Samples , Epton is coming off a junior season where he rushed for a team-high 766 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 72 yards and two scores.

"It feels great to have an offer from your hometown school," Epton said. "They definitely will be in the mix for my recruiting going forward."

SMU had a dozen players on the 2019 roster who has Dallas as a hometown. Defensive tackle Demerick Gary was the only one from Kimball High School.

Gary and Epton have a solid relationship, and adding Epton to the 2021 class would help to extend the pipeline between SMU and a Dallas ISD school that produces athletes each year.

"He is always coming back to Kimball to give us encouraging words," Epton said of Gary. "He is a role model for kids at Kimball."

Epton last visited SMU for the Mustangs' September matchup against Texas State. While he doesn't have any visits planned out for his spring schedule, he told The HillTopics that "will definitely" visit SMU in the upcoming weeks.

A commitment timetable is still to be determined, but the winning school will get a lot from Epton. He's a Texas top-100 player with good size and speed. His versatility, however, may be his best asset.

"I can bring everything to the table," he said. "I catch the ball out the backfield, and I run outside and inside the tackles. I can line up in the slot and run routes. I can do it all."