TheHillTopics - Commitment breakdown: Jankovich, SMU land Phelps

Zhuric Phelps committed to SMU on Tuesday night, choosing the Mustangs over a handful of other offers and putting an end to his recruitment. Below, Rivals.com has a quick look at what SMU is getting and how it relates to the bigger picture.

WHAT SMU IS GETTING: Phelps is a productive point guard that gets overlooked a bit at times due to a lack of elite measurables. That said, it’s hard to argue with the results he gets on the high school level. The three-star prospect will be the first scoring option on a Duncanville High School team equipped with its fair share of college-bound talent. The three-star prospect’s scoring ability has never been in question, though. He needs to develop as a passer, but that should come with time. If he progresses as planned, Phelps’ addition could help give the Mustangs point production from the point guard spot for years to come.



