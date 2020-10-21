TheHillTopics - Commitment breakdown: Jankovich, SMU land Phelps

Commitment breakdown: Jankovich, SMU land Phelps
Zhuric Phelps committed to SMU on Tuesday night, choosing the Mustangs over a handful of other offers and putting an end to his recruitment. Below, Rivals.com has a quick look at what SMU is getting and how it relates to the bigger picture.
WHAT SMU IS GETTING: Phelps is a productive point guard that gets overlooked a bit at times due to a lack of elite measurables. That said, it’s hard to argue with the results he gets on the high school level. The three-star prospect will be the first scoring option on a Duncanville High School team equipped with its fair share of college-bound talent. The three-star prospect’s scoring ability has never been in question, though. He needs to develop as a passer, but that should come with time. If he progresses as planned, Phelps’ addition could help give the Mustangs point production from the point guard spot for years to come.
WHAT IT MEANS: This isn’t a program-changing recruiting victory by any stretch, but it’s not as though it was uncontested. Phelps looked headed to DePaul early in the process and chose SMU over offers from a host of other mid-major programs such as Tulsa, ECU and UTSA. Head coach Tim Jankovich hopes his new point guard pairs well with Jalen Smith, who pledged his services to the program back in August, to create the school’s backcourt of the future.