It's 10:39 p.m. CT on a Sunday. You know what's on TV in Dallas?

SportsCenter ... without live sports. And reruns of Two and a Half Men if you're into that. Good show, by the way.

Chances are, the sports fan in you is praying that there will be active sports again soon. Really soon. The coronavirus (COVID-19) scare has practically wiped out live sports for us all, leaving many of us to look up classic reruns of our favorite events of the past. Or take up video games. Or whatever other hobby that doesn't feel uncomfortable.

For sports sites, like the many represented by Rivals.com, there is now the ultimate task at hand. It's a question that challenges some and haunts others -- and puts a smile on the faces of people like myself.

"How do we keep the loyal subscribers interested in the site?"

Valid question. And one that we at The HillTopics are excited about.

Before answering, allow me to say that Sunday marked six months to the day of the relaunch of The HillTopics. We've been very pleased with where the site is going. From a social media perspective, we're pushing 700 followers on Twitter.

Not bad, considering we started from scratch. And not bad, considering we who contribute to the site are just that -- a bunch of contributors who simply love to write.

Subscriber numbers are rising, and with a couple other media outlets pushing SMU content, we're quite aware that you, our loyal fans, have a choice in where to obtain your information on the Mustangs.

Building from the ground up has been a challenge we've accepted with open arms since September. A couple of you actually said in private messages that we were crazy in attempting to rebuild the site -- and while we listen to what the critics say, we have to respectfully disagree in this case.

This is a site that has more than 600 unique content pieces since September. From football live game stories to basketball live gamers, from analysis pieces to extensive player features, from commentaries like this one to one-offs, we've delivered.

In short, our most-loyal subscribers who have read everything on the site since September have seen more than a half a million words grace the site. Good, bad or indifferent, this site has turned heads -- and we're hearing from SMU fans each and every day.

All we're worried about is getting better daily. Our fans deserve that. The players, coaches and recruits we cover deserve that. Our subscribers, present and future, deserve that.

Nothing else matters. And nothing else deserves our focus.

Back to the original question: "How do we keep the loyal subscribers interested in the site?" No live sports are happening, but if you think that means minimal content, you're not thinking outside the box like we are.

We at The HillTopics make it a priority to keep ideas flowing. For example, we hope you enjoyed the two-part series on defensive tackle Demerick Gary, which discussed his journey to the Hilltop from Oak Cliff, his daily battle with alopecia areata, and his opportunity to be SMU's Most Outstanding Male for the entire university.

We hope you've been enjoying the "Coach Q&A" series, which currently is giving an in-depth look at your SMU assistant football coaches. Tight ends coach Josh Martin was the latest subject. We expect to run a different Q&A each Sunday. So far, we've featured five coaches.

This is Rivals.com, so you should always expect recruiting updates. Here at The HillTopics, we focus on football and basketball recruiting. In fact, look for a new basketball recruiting update Monday morning.

Additionally, look for this site to continue making the average reader do a doubletake. Why? Because we feel you, our loyal subscribers, deserve it.

To those of you who aren't subscribers (yet), look for a big promo coming up very, very, very soon. In fact, there may be more than one. Very, very soon.

To those of you who are currently subscribers, we thank you so much for your support. To those of you thinking about a subscription, we'll continue to put out the content you've asked for.

It's been a great six months with the relaunch of The HillTopics. Expect even more in the coming months. Thanks, and #PonyUpDallas!