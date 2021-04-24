Back in 2018, Jourdan Blake was a senior graduate transfer at SMU. He played four years at Baylor before finding a home with the Mustangs for his final year of eligibility.

Two years later, Jourdan not only found himself on the SMU coaching staff, but also as the recruiting coordinator for Sonny Dykes. With Ra'Shaad Samples moving up from recruiting coordinator to assistant head coach, Blake is in a solid position to make an impact on the future of the program.

It's a challenge he humbly accepts, and it's a job he takes very seriously. Coaching obviously is in his blood, as his father is the late John Blake, the former head coach at Oklahoma who also won two Super Bowl titles as an assistant coaching the Dallas Cowboys.

Ra'Shaad Samples left a major impact in the recruiting world, primarily Dallas recruiting. What are some of the things you want to continue and improve on at the coordinator position.

I would be wrong to have a different picture than Ra'Shaad. He kind of set the template, and I believe in everything that he has put forth so far.

We're in University Park, that's no secret. We're not in South Dallas, we're not in East Dallas. But if we can get these kids to believe in putting on for their city, then when we go on the road, when we play Tulane or when we go to Navy, you're playing more than just for the SMU jersey. You're playing for the city that you're from. You're playing with kids you grew up with and have known since middle school. I think that's where the passion lies and the excitement comes from -- putting on for your city.

You played at SMU, so if anything, you know the culture. As the recruiting coordinator, how do you want to paint that culture?

People have their different opinions about how we've approached branding. Where we are isn't certain parts of Dallas the people are watching in our videos, but I think if we can put that aside and come together as a city and have pride in what this once was -- look back in the 80s and see what it once was -- we can take pride in having us as the city's school. We can put aside the differences and use it as passion and as fuel to do what the city can be and what it has been. We've seen it done before.

I think it's definitely a pride thing, but there's also a lot going on in the world. It's a lot different than it was five years ago. There's a lot of mental baggage, and there's nothing like being close to your family. Being able to drive 15-20 minutes to see family, that value has risen because of what these 17-, 18-, 19-year-old kids are dealing with on a daily basis. Being able to stay home is huge. Some might say it's more important than the uniforms or the facilities. Being able to be close to people you know and are familiar, and having that support system coming out of high school, that's huge.