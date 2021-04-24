Coach Q&A: In depth with SMU recruiting coordinator Jourdan Blake
In the SMU "Coach Q&A," The HillTopics spoke in depth with recruiting coordinator Jourdan Blake.
Back in 2018, Jourdan Blake was a senior graduate transfer at SMU. He played four years at Baylor before finding a home with the Mustangs for his final year of eligibility.
Two years later, Jourdan not only found himself on the SMU coaching staff, but also as the recruiting coordinator for Sonny Dykes. With Ra'Shaad Samples moving up from recruiting coordinator to assistant head coach, Blake is in a solid position to make an impact on the future of the program.
It's a challenge he humbly accepts, and it's a job he takes very seriously. Coaching obviously is in his blood, as his father is the late John Blake, the former head coach at Oklahoma who also won two Super Bowl titles as an assistant coaching the Dallas Cowboys.
Jourdan Blake chatted with The HillTopics for the latest "Coach Q&A" update.
Ra'Shaad Samples left a major impact in the recruiting world, primarily Dallas recruiting. What are some of the things you want to continue and improve on at the coordinator position.
I would be wrong to have a different picture than Ra'Shaad. He kind of set the template, and I believe in everything that he has put forth so far.
We're in University Park, that's no secret. We're not in South Dallas, we're not in East Dallas. But if we can get these kids to believe in putting on for their city, then when we go on the road, when we play Tulane or when we go to Navy, you're playing more than just for the SMU jersey. You're playing for the city that you're from. You're playing with kids you grew up with and have known since middle school. I think that's where the passion lies and the excitement comes from -- putting on for your city.
We may not be located at the part of Dallas you may be from. It might be new to you. But if we can use University Park as a platform to where we can all come together -- as athletes and as brothers we've known way before college football was even a factor -- I think that's something we all can be excited about.
You played at SMU, so if anything, you know the culture. As the recruiting coordinator, how do you want to paint that culture?
People have their different opinions about how we've approached branding. Where we are isn't certain parts of Dallas the people are watching in our videos, but I think if we can put that aside and come together as a city and have pride in what this once was -- look back in the 80s and see what it once was -- we can take pride in having us as the city's school. We can put aside the differences and use it as passion and as fuel to do what the city can be and what it has been. We've seen it done before.
I think it's definitely a pride thing, but there's also a lot going on in the world. It's a lot different than it was five years ago. There's a lot of mental baggage, and there's nothing like being close to your family. Being able to drive 15-20 minutes to see family, that value has risen because of what these 17-, 18-, 19-year-old kids are dealing with on a daily basis. Being able to stay home is huge. Some might say it's more important than the uniforms or the facilities. Being able to be close to people you know and are familiar, and having that support system coming out of high school, that's huge.
SMU has made some major jumps with recruits in the last couple of years. A lot more athletes are considering staying home. Why do you think that's so?
We're serious about football here, and we're making that clear. It's not just another one of the sports here. We're serious about being the best in Dallas, and in Texas. We've put that on the forefront the past three years, and we're going to continue to do that. Once kids know we're serious and that we're not just about propaganda -- it's not something that's just going to pass away -- they're willing to jump on board.
For me, a coach's son, I grew up in a lot of different states and a lot of different cities. This is my fourth year living in Dallas, so it's still relatively new to me. I'm learning every single day. I'm just continue to create relationships in Dallas. I want to keep creating relationships in the city. Everything we have is right here, in the city.
Your father, a great man in Coach John Blake. What all did you learn from him as a coach and as a mentor?
You said it first -- just being a good man. The best talks he's been able to give me had zero to do with football, absolutely nothing to do with football. It was about being who you are. He was the type who would wake up, put on his coaching hat, and go to work. He put on his John Blake hat; he was just himself. I think if you're yourself, you'll be good enough.
Coach Dykes always preaches if you'll be yourself, people will respect you and the things that happen to you. I really believe that. It's not rocket science; just be who you are, and treat people like you want to be treated. If you show up to work and work hard, things will fall your way.
My dad was also a man of faith. He wasn't scared to put out there his faith in Jesus Christ. Work hard, treat people with respect, and having faith in Jesus Christ is what drives me every single day. That's what I really learned from him.
Let's talk Sonny Dykes. Very few people have anything negative to say about him. In your opinion, what is it about Sonny that makes him so likable?
Saying he's a player's coach is an understatement. He's the same person every single day -- win or loss, good practice or bad practice. He's intense, he's an offensive genius, all those things ... but outside of football is what really separates him. People love to come to work because he's the type you'd want to hang out on Saturday with. Yes, he's your coach, and you have that respect for him in that manner, but it's because of the type of person that he is.
He hasn't changed. He's the same person he was when I walked into the Loyd [All-Sports] Center looking for him in 2018. He treats everybody with respect. He leads by example. He's just a good person to be around. I think anybody who you enjoy being around, you'll go to war for him.
We've read your resume. Be honest: Are you the best athlete among the coaching staff?
It's between me and Stef [cornerbacks coach Stefan McClure]. You know, Stef's been in the league, so he's made money doing this thing. But I'd say it's between me and Stef.
Now if it's basketball, I might be best dead last. But if it's something like running routes or covering somebody, or if it's on the track and running with spikes, they can't mess with me. I'm still 185 pounds. Everybody else has put on 15-20 pounds.
