This week, SMU opens the season at North Texas. We've reached out to Brett Vito , who covers North Texas for the Denton Record-Chronicle .

In our "4 & Go" series, The HillTopics will connect with a beat writer for SMU's upcoming opponent and ask four questions about the team. Additionally, the beat writer will provide the "Go" -- a bold prediction, statement or final thought to leave the readers.

After putting 57 points up on a Houston Baptist team that took Texas Tech to the limit, what's the atmosphere like in the North Texas locker room?

There is a sense of confidence among North Texas’ players and coaches at this point. There were so many unknowns heading into the season, especially following the departure of one of the program's all-time greats in quarterback Mason Fine. UNT had to find a new starting quarterback, and that was just for starters. Clint Bowen made his return as the Mean Green's defensive coordinator in UNT’s season-opener, and head coach Seth Littrell took over as the team's play-caller. There were several new starters in the lineup, as there is for every team when it opens the season.

UNT gained a lot of confidence because of the way it played following all those changes. It certainly didn't hurt the Mean Green's confidence when Houston Baptist gave Texas Tech fits over the weekend.





Seth Littrell was 4-8 last year after going 9-4 in 2018. What kind of changes have you noticed in the 2020 team, compared to the 2019 and 2018 teams?

The biggest difference between this year and last year will likely be the balance UNT is trying to find offensively. UNT leaned on Fine quite a bit late in his career. He threw for 257 yards per game last season, when the Mean Green averaged 135 rushing yards per game. UNT was nearly even in its season-opener when it rolled up 360 rushing yards and 361 passing yards.

One can make a good argument that the Mean Green’s strength this year is a group of running backs headed by Tre Siggers, DeAndre Torrey and promising redshirt freshman Oscar Adaway III. UNT will be a much more balanced team offensively this fall just because of the talents of its personnel.





Tell us a little more about the offense and what SMU fans should expect.

UNT really hasn't changed much with its scheme since last season. The reason the school hired Littrell was because he was a highly respected offensive coordinator. Littrell put his system in when he arrived at UNT and melded it a bit to fit with Graham Harrell, his first offensive coordinator. It hasn't changed a whole lot since.

Littrell is calling the plays this year. His tendency is to lean on his top players. UNT threw the ball 34 times and ran it 52 times in its win over Houston Baptist. Some of that discrepancy had to due with the fact it was a blowout game. Even though that is the case, I fully expect UNT to lean on its running game and be more balanced than it was in the past.





Defensively, what should the Mustangs expect out of UNT's lineup?

UNT's best and most experienced players defensively are in its front seven. Nose tackle Dion Novil is a load at 315 pounds and was the Mean Green's lone preseason first-team All-Conference USA selection on defense. UNT also has two veteran linebackers in KD Davis and Tyreke Davis.

This is only the second game we will have seen with Bowen in charge. The Mean Green didn't show a whole lot in their opener. We should know more about UNT defensively after Saturday’s game.





GO

There is no way to underestimate the importance of this game for UNT in terms of keeping its series with SMU from getting away. One can make the case the ship has already sailed, considering SMU leads the all-time tally 32-6-1. There is no denying that UNT was on its way to evening things out not too long ago, though. UNT won three of five from 1990 to 2014 and also won in 2018.

The problem for the Mean Green is that they lost last season, 49-27, in Dallas. If UNT can’t win this weekend, it will have lost five of the last six with the 2021 game slated to be played at Ford. The Mean Green are 1-25-1 in games against SMU on the Mustangs home field.

The chances to UNT winning in Denton -- where it is 4-1 against SMU -- are a whole lot better. The Mean Green really need to capitalize.





Reach Brett Vito via Twitter