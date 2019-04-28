Former SMU cornerback Jordan Wyatt wasn't drafted on Saturday, but he still got a call from a professional team. Just after the draft ended, Wyatt took to Twitter to announce that he signed a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Thank you God for the opportunity to live out my dream. Thankful for the @Saints organization for giving me the opportunity to play for them! Let’s get that work man! #WhoDat

Wyatt battled injuries last season, but was one of the Mustangs key defensive pieces in 2017. He started 41 games over four seasons, recording 11 interceptions and setting an SMU record for interception return yardage. His finest performance came against Stephen F. Austin in 2017, when he returned a fumble and an interception for a touchdown, becoming just the sixth player in college football history to do so.

SMU has established a pipeline into the Saints' organization in recent years. Wyatt makes the fifth former Mustang on the Saints' current roster, joining Zach Line, Zach Wood, Thomas Morstead and Chris Banjo.

SMU now has 15 players in the NFL.