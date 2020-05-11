April was a busy month for 2021 cornerback Donald Lee. Eight scholarship offers in a span of 13 days showed it wasn't a bad stretch for the Klein Collins High School standout.

Among the college programs to become suitors in recent weeks is SMU. With his recruitment being spearheaded by cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis, Lee has emerged as one of the defense's top targets at a position that always is a need, particularly with all of the athleticism in the American Athletic Conference.