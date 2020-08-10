The ideas of many walk-ons are pretty much the same. Arrive on campus. Gain valuable tutelage. Shock the staff and the teammates.

Which, in turn, results to new objectives. Get playing time. Earn a scholarship.

Rinse and repeat.

Aug. 17 can't come quick enough for Thor Reneau. That's when the Redondo Beach, California defender, a preferred walk-on, is expected to arrive on the SMU campus and officially become the newest member of the Mustangs.